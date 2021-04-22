Fifth Third Bank will celebrate the opening of its first next Gen branch at 4520 South Cobb Drive SE in Smyrna with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 3.
Georgia regional president Randy Koporc, Cobb Chamber president & CEO Sharon Mason and other city officials will be on hand.
The banking center is the third Fifth Third location in Smyrna and the second center to open in Georgia as part of the Fifth Third Bank retail expansion plan. The Southeast Cobb banking center will feature Fifth Third’s Next Gen approach. Features include:
- Mobile bankers using technology that allows them to meet and serve customers in a variety of settings. Rather than having teller “windows,” the new space gives employees the freedom to move around the lobby. Tablet computers encourage a more direct and personal way of serving customers.
- A tech wall with a dynamic digital screen.
- Flexible meeting and seating areas, with layers of privacy that can adjust depending on the need and the type of conversation taking place.
Nakita Arnold will lead the new banking center team with more than 12 years of financial services experience.
The Bank has celebrated Fifth Third Day since 1991, and since 2012 has worked toward a common goal to fight hunger. For the last three years, Fifth Third has met or exceeded its goal of providing 1 million meals to those in need. The meals are provided through department donations, volunteerism efforts and individual employee and customer donations.
As part of the opening celebration and Fifth Third Day, the bank is partnering with Smyrna Public Safety Foundation to conduct a food drive where select local schools can pick up a food box in a social distance way on May 2. The bank will also partner with the Atlanta Community Food Bank to help feed families.
For more information, visit www.53.com.
