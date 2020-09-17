FedEx announced that is expects to hire 3,000 seasonal team members at its FedEx Ground facilities in Atlanta this year.
Open positions are available for package handlers, many of which may become full time job opportunities as demand for service grows.
For more information, visit https://groundwarehousejobs.fedex.com/.
