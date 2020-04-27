Farmers Insurance agent Lucas Hathaway of Marietta has been named to the national insurer’s Presidents Council.
Membership in the Council is the Los Angeles-based insurance company’s most elite honor for the top one percent of agents and district managers.
As a member of the Council, Hathaway and fellow Council members will serve as direct liaisons with their peers across the country and act as an important sounding board to the leadership of the national insurer.
For more information, visit Farmers.com.
