Family Dollar has announced that it will have a grand re-opening for its renovated store at 1605 Austell Road SW in Marietta.
The event will be July 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will feature gift basket raffles, giveaways, free samples and family fun entertainment. The first 50 customers that day will also receive a gift card and reusable shopping bag.
Stores typically employ six to 10 associates. Interested applicants can apply online at www.FamilyDollar.com/careers or by visiting the store.
