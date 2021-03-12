Family Dollar has announced plans a renovated store's grand re-opening in Powder Springs.
The reopening will be March 20 at 3824 Powder Springs Road in Powder Springs.
The store will now include $1.00 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products, and seasonal items. A store of this size typically employs six to 10 associates. Interested applicants can apply online at www.FamilyDollar.com/careers or by visiting the store location.
