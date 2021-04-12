Family Dollar will have a grand re-opening on Saturday at its renovated location at 3791 S. Cobb Drive SE in Smyrna.
A store of this size typically employs 6-10 associates. Interested applicants can apply online at www.FamilyDollar.com/careers or by visiting the store location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.