Family Dollar announced plans for a renovated Marietta store's grand re-opening on Feb. 20.
The store, located at 1308 Powder Springs Road SW in Marietta, will now include $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers, and an expanded selection of food, beauty, essentials, household products and seasonal items.
The store will employ 6-10 associates. Interested applicants can apply online at www.FamilyDollar.com/careers or by visiting the store location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.