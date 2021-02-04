Families First, one of Georgia’s oldest nonprofits, announced five new board members.
Among the new members is Brian Mandigo of Smyrna, vice president of Global Sourcing for The Home Depot.
Mandigo leads their efforts to source and develop products for their stores and online from around the globe. He has served in a variety of roles there for the past 18 years, from Store Operations to Pro Contractor Services and Merchandising.
For 131 years, Families First has been one of Georgia's leading social service organizations, transforming the lives of children and families in crisis by strengthening the family’s resilience and stability. By focusing on prevention and providing a personal “navigator” to guide families through the complex social services system, the organization’s holistic, comprehensive, results-driven approach moves families from surviving to thriving. Service impact areas include adoption, foster care, parenting classes, education support, supportive housing, counseling and behavioral health services.
For more information, visit www.familiesfirst.org or www.makeaplan.net.
