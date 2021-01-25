Acworth-based Fairway Insurance Group Inc. was named to the University of Georgia Alumni Association’s 2021 Bulldog 100, a list of the 100 fastest-growing businesses owned or operated by UGA alumni.
UGA received 429 nominations for the 2021 list.
Fairway Insurance Group Inc., owned by 2003 UGA graduate John Loftin, specializes in home, auto, business, toy and life insurance.
“It is a great honor to be recognized for the second year in a row by the University’s Alumni Association," Loftin said. "Stuart Sailers, co-owner, and I have an excellent, hard-working team, and we will continue to grow to be able to help more and more of our customers and our community."
The 2021 Bulldog 100 includes companies from over two dozen industries, including agriculture, construction, health care, nonprofits and software. Of the 100 businesses, 82 are located within the state of Georgia. In total, two countries and nine U.S. states are represented in the 2021 Bulldog 100.
The UGA Alumni Association will host the annual Bulldog 100 Celebration virtually Feb. 11 to celebrate these alumni business leaders and count down the ranked list to ultimately reveal the No. 1 fastest-growing business.
For more information, visit www.alumni.uga.edu/b100 or www.fairwayinsgroup.com.
