As sellers and consumers alike prepare for the holiday shopping season, experts around Cobb predict a record-breaking year in sales, but warn consumers might not find exactly what they're looking for, thanks to supply chain issues around the globe.
Michael Maloni, a professor at Kennesaw State University's Coles College of Business, said global supply chain issues are a "perfect storm" of "pent-up consumer demand that has been expanding even before the upcoming holidays, nationwide backups of freight at ports and in warehouses, and global shortages of production capacity and some raw materials."
"I would expect the issues to begin to resolve after the holidays, but that is speculation," he said. "The current times are unprecedented as we are well past the typical peak season for freight at this point. The well-stocked shelves that we are seeing in stores is a credit to the logistics industry where a lot of people are working long hours to move freight."
This strain on the capacity in the logistics networks has lead to increases in shipping and warehousing rates that have trickled down to consumers, Maloni said, adding to current inflation concerns. While this inflation might not be problematic for wealthier consumers, he said many residents in Atlanta and Cobb County are struggling to buy food and other basic necessities thanks to inflation.
"The holidays could be more difficult than usual for some," he said.
Holiday shopping won't be spared from these supply chain issues. Maloni said he anticipates variability in the availability and prices of products, while also citing that the typical hype about Black Friday sales and shopping has been extremely subdued this year.
"Retailers are still waiting on some shipments and are less certain than usual about what will be available in stores and when," he said. "However, our U.S. logistics network is extremely resilient with so many putting in the extra time (and even risking their lives) to keep the freight moving. Moreover, consumers can adapt to the challenges we might see in stores."
Nikolay Osadchiy, an associate professor of information systems and operations management at Emory University's Goizueta Business School, is more optimistic about Black Friday. Osadchiy said while consumers might struggle to find the exact item they were looking for, — instead opting for the second, third or even fourth option — the National Retail Federation predicts record-breaking sales for this year's holiday shopping.
"I think the suppliers are very cognizant of the issues and they are prepared to meet the demand, although we may not be able to find the variety that we used to have," he said.
Osadchiy said breaking previous holiday shopping records this year is likely an effect of people wanting to return to how things were before the pandemic.
"We’re coming out of the pandemic and people are anxious to get back to normalcy, see their families and get together and give presents," he said. "I think we all want to come back to normal and holiday shopping is a big part of normal."
Unfortunately, Osadchiy doesn't see the supply chain issues resolving within a few months.
"It’s probably going to take a few cycles and by cycles I mean production to sales cycle," he said. "And if we’re talking imported goods, this cycle takes four months or so, four to six months. We’re probably looking at least six months and possibly up until the end of 2022."
Both Osadchiy and Maloni agree that staying calm is the best approach to holiday shopping this year.
"Consider buying early, but in reasonable quantities," Maloni said. "We are used to a virtually unlimited supply of goods and extremely fast shipping, but we are currently seeing challenges with both. Combining this with strong consumer demand, we may be a bit frustrated with product availability and prices. And some purchases will not arrive when expected with a few perhaps not showing up in time. That said, I emphasize patience. Do not stock up or panic buy. We already learned that lesson with toilet paper."
For those looking to conduct all their holiday shopping online, Maloni said Amazon is the benchmark in terms of product availability, pricing and shipping for other online retailers.
"Even before the pandemic started, most other retailers couldn’t deliver online orders in two days if they tried, let alone offer the shipping for free," he said. "That level of order fulfillment is incredibly expensive. The competition, big and small, is just trying to stay within sight of Amazon, but the current strains on supply chain will make that harder, particularly for the smaller businesses."
When it comes to local shopping, Maloni predicts stores in Cobb County will remain well-stocked, if consumers stay calm.
"We may notice some items missing here and there, but this will not deter us from fully enjoying the holidays," he said.
Georgia might even have some advantages over other states receiving goods and gifts in time, thanks to the Savannah port, Osadchiy said.
"In that sense, getting goods from that port is relatively easy," he said. "The Savannah port works practically to alleviate those supply chain bottlenecks, though recently they started an initiative... where they take on containers to free up space in the port to keep unloading the ships. So I think in Georgia, probably we are in a relatively good position."
Maloni and Osadchiy also agree that consumers should be flexible and creative in their purchasing endeavors.
“Do not give up on shopping if you don’t find your most preferred option,” Osadchiy said.
"If stores do not have exactly what you want, ask yourself instead, 'What does the store have in stock that I can buy instead?'" Maloni said.
Maloni also advised consumers should differentiate between "want" versus "need," as shopping and gift giving pales in comparison to other highlights of the holidays, such as spending time with family, religious celebrations and personal downtime. He even goes so far as to challenge consumers to channel the spirit of the holidays and think about how they can help a small, local store or restaurant that has struggled during the pandemic.
"Or perhaps some of the gifts that you are buying (or even things you already own) might be more needed by others in your community or by those who have been working tirelessly on the front lines of the pandemic," he said.
