Right as Joey Maxwell's construction clients thought they were through the woods with the lumber shortage, another essential material in the building industry was in hot demand and little supply.
In a matter of months, it's changed from copper to paint and now, steel. Steel is currently four times the regular price, according to Maxwell, a partner at Sterling Seacrest Pritchard, a Cobb County-based risk management and insurance agency.
"(It) just keeps hopping from one item to the next," he said.
One needn't be an expert to know issues with supply and demand have swept across industries and around the world largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And experts are saying these logistic calamities could last well into next year.
From lumber shortages to lack of staff to the dwindling supply of coffee beans, there's no doubt these issues have hit home for Cobb County. Whether it's buying a cup of coffee, searching for a house, going out to eat or hiring a service, locals have likely noticed how rising prices and lack of inventory has affected their lives and wallets.
"That puts so many constraints on a number of things," he said. "A lot of manufacturers of these both completed, finished and raw materials are reporting really large backlogs, little-to-no sitting inventory and a continual flow of incoming purchase orders… it’s really a classic supply and demand problem; There’s a lot of demand and little supply."
Those looking for a simple answer to these supply chain issues are unlikely to find them, according to Maxwell.
"The world had become so efficient in the way it delivered materials, supplies, orders, whatever you may call it," he said. "Even to put it in the most layman’s terms, I can go to Amazon.com, order something and it’s at my door possibly the same day. The supply chain had become efficient and tight to ensure there was hardly any waste in that process at all. From someone having way too much inventory or somebody having way too little inventory. It was very calculated and controlled. The pandemic hit, everything stops."
With the immergence of COVID-19 in 2020, suddenly manufacturers began cutting back on how much they were producing, Maxwell said. Christopher Fagan, a partner and manufacturing practice leader at Moore Colson CPAs and Advisors in Cobb County, agreed, stating many suppliers thought the pandemic would be like 2008 all over again, with too much inventory and a sudden drop-off in demand.
"It’s not as simple as turning a faucet on and off, getting those things in the supply chain reengineered to meet that new level of demand and to restart the machine, if you will, is really challenging," Maxwell said. "And also, consider the fact that not all these raw materials that go into a finished product are manufactured here in the U.S. There are lots of global supply chains and when you shut down ports, different countries have different rules and regulations. They’re encountering and dealing with COVID in different ways, some countries have COVID problems worse than others... it creates a massive ripple effect."
Sending one shipping container from Asia to Europe is about 10 times higher in cost than it was in May 2020, according to the Drewry World Container Index. But for those who think these are just international trade issues, Fagan said "the national issues are the same issues locally." Fagan warns that a furniture shortage will likely occur soon after major shutdowns began in Vietnam, which surpassed China this year as the largest source of U.S. furniture and wood product imports, this summer due to rising COVID-19 infections.
"It is going to translate into higher prices," Fagan said.
Fagan predicts the fourth quarter will suffer due to inflation and as it relates to labor, those costs of hiring will be built into everything going forward. The cost of living in America has climbed 14 percent over the past three years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index.
"Everything you buy is going to be more expensive," Fagan said, though he warns the price increases will be gradual and consumers will be conditioned to it.
In addition to higher prices for goods, employers will more than likely need to increase wages to encourage employees to return to the workforce, Fagan said. Due to the unemployment benefits and stimulus checks, the private industry was competing with the government for a period of time, he said. Thanks to those windfalls, fewer people are returning to work — baby boomers have decided to retire while more women are choosing to stay home to care for their families.
"A client of mine in Cobb County was paying in February 2020 for labor $15 an hour and now it’s about $24 an hour," he said.
"Customer buying patterns have to get back to normal," Fagan said. "People have had a lot of what I call discretionary buys because they got windfalls, whether it be some business owners who had extra (Paycheck Protection Program) money or regular employees that (received stimulus payments), a lot of people made more money than they ever have before."
Both Fagan and Maxwell agree, that the biggest solution to the issue will be time.
"Which is not what anyone wants to hear," Fagan said.
Luckily, Fagan said his clients have remained positive and a majority of the shortages experienced in Cobb County will be service and labor related.
"Generally there’s a lot of optimism going forward that there’s going to be a little bit of a lull (in the demand)," Fagan said. "Generally people are optimistic. There’s not a big concern about a recession coming soon."
