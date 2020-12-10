The Braves Development Company announced that ASW Distillery will add 1,400 square-feet to its original 3,514 square-foot footprint at The Battery Atlanta, expanding the tasting room and adding a private event space at their newest outpost.
The new Cobb County facility will feature a tasting room, a production room to house stills, a small batch bottling operation and a cocktail program. Visitors will be immersed in a craft spirits experience, sampling bourbon, rye and malt whiskies plus seasonal fruit brandies using locally-sourced produce.
“Our partnership with ASW Distillery and this exciting expansion further demonstrates our commitment to bringing great experiences to our visitors,” said Jeremy Strife, executive vice president of development for the Braves Development Company. “This is just the latest example of our venues creating compelling experiences and unique spaces, cementing The Battery Atlanta’s reputation as the Southeast’s premier experiential destination.”
“We are extremely excited about the opportunity to expand our platform and bring a craft spirits experience to Braves fans visiting The Battery Atlanta,” said Jim Chasteen, CEO of ASW Distillery. “This additional space will allow us to host corporate and private groups for interactive experiences on game days and throughout the year.”
Custom-built, state-of-the-art copper stills will be installed to exclusively distill a new gin and vodka at The Battery Atlanta. ASW Distillery will be located across from Good Game powered by TopGolf Swing Suite on the corner of Legends Place and Battery Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.