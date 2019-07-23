John Loud, president of Kennesaw-based LOUD Security Systems, was recently appointed as vice president of the Electronic Security Association (ESA) executive committee.
The committee appointed Loud to fill the role, where he will serve at a national level in the largest trade association representing the electronic security and life safety industry in the U.S. ESA member companies install, integrate and monitor intrusion and fire detection, video surveillance and electronic access control systems for commercial, residential, industrial and governmental clients.
In cooperation with an alliance of chapter associations, ESA provides technical and management training, government advocacy and delivers information, advice, tools and services that members use to grow their businesses and prosper. Together, ESA member companies employ more than 500,000 industry professionals and serve more than 34 million residential and commercial clients.
Loud has worked in the electronic security industry for over 20 years and has been involved with the Association on a national and state level.
“I’m excited to be part of the national board and show what we can do in government advocacy, training, insurance and the development of tools to bring dealers more options so they can see what [ESA] national can do for them,” Loud said. “I have great passion for the industry, and realize that together we can learn and do more. My company has grown by using resources provided by the Association [ESA] in Georgia and by national ESA, and I want to invite others to do the same.”
Loud has also served on four dealer advisory councils for his industry and is involved in the community, where he is chair-elect on the Board of Directors of the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce.
