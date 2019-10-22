Environmental and civil engineering consulting firm Sevee & Maher Engineers is expanding its regional presence with the addition of environmental engineer Andrew Nelson, P.E., to its staff in Marietta.
Nelson is a Georgia-licensed professional engineer with seven years of experience in environmental and civil projects with a focus on water resources, sustainability, compliance and remediation. He previously worked for a major international engineering firm.
At SME, he will support the firm’s industrial, commercial and municipal clients with water, wastewater and environmental engineering tasks as well as data collection and construction inspections.
Nelson graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. He also completed the Future Leaders Program of the American Council of Engineering Companies Georgia chapter.
For more information, visit smemaine.com.
