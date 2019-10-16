Ensurian, a national brokerage firm which represents innovative health care solutions, announced Jon Hatcher of Acworth as president.
He brings more than 30 years of experience in health care, insurance and employee development to the company. In this role, he oversees development and implementation of client strategies that improve access to a wide range of affordable health care solutions.
Ensurian helps individuals and families access inexpensive, high-quality health care options and works with employers to design group solutions that curtail costs yet improve employee participation.
Prior to his appointment, Hatcher served as senior vice president of sales at The Aliera Companies, a holding and management company providing compliance, accounting, human resources and training services to its subsidiaries.
Before working at The Aliera Companies, he served as vice president of sales at Combined Work Solutions. He also served in senior leadership positions for several well-known companies including Colonial Life, Marsh & McLennan, Mark S. Lee International, Benefits Advisory Group and Blue Cross Blue Shield.
For more information, visit ensurian.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.