Employee retirees after 30 years with Cobb District Attorney's Office
Staff reports
Apr 3, 2023

From left is former District Attorney Joyette Holmes, Christie Ledford and current District Attorney Flynn Broady.

Christie Ledford retires from Cobb County after joining the Cobb County team in 1989. She is an investigator with the DA's Office and have been here since 1993.
