Cumberland-based Boyd Collar Nolen Tuggle & Roddenbery announced that eight of its attorneys have been recognized by Super Lawyers for 2021 in the area of family law.
Founding shareholders Robert D. Boyd, John L. Collar Jr., Richard M. Nolen and Jonathan J. Tuggle, shareholder Tina Shadix Roddenbery and partner Kimberli C. Withrow are named among Georgia Super Lawyers. Partner Amy B. Saul Mollengarden and associate Margaret E. Simpson were also named as 2021 Georgia Rising Stars.
Additionally, Boyd, Nolen, Tuggle and Roddenbery were recognized among the Top 100 List of all Georgia Super Lawyers, and Roddenbery was also named among the Top 50 Females. These accolades come from a rigorous selection process that evaluates outstanding lawyers throughout Georgia from more than 70 practice areas.
Attorneys Boyd, Collar and Nolen have been ranked by Georgia Super Lawyers for 18 consecutive years; Roddenbery has been named a Super Lawyer for 16 consecutive years; Tuggle has been recognized 10 times by the publication; and Withrow has been recognized for five consecutive years. Simpson has been recognized as a Rising Star for five consecutive years and Saul Mollengarden has been recognized for two consecutive years.
For more information, visit https://www.bcntrlaw.com/.
