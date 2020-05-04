On April 17, CBJ Editor Katy Ruth Camp spoke with Dr. Roger Tutterow about the current and future effects of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy, local and national. Tutterow is the Henssler Financial Endowed Chair, Director of the Econometric Center and Professor of Economics, Finance & Quantitative Analysis at Kennesaw State University. He is also an economic advisor for several companies and financial institutions. For more from this interview, download the Marietta Daily Journal Podcast from wherever you listen to your podcasts and click on this interview.
CBJ: Dr. Tutterow has been a longtime friend and a valuable source for the MDJ and CBJ for many years, so thank you for talking to us today, Dr. Tutterow.
Tutterow: Well, it’s great to join you this afternoon, Katy Ruth.
CBJ: I wish it was under better circumstances, but you know, we’re all having to figure out how to navigate this coronavirus and especially for many businesses, the economic impact it’s having right now. So thank you for lending all of your knowledge to help us understand this. How are you doing? Staying busy?
Tutterow: Well, doing well. You know, like everyone else, I’m sheltering in place and trying to stay healthy, which has been successful so far. But it’s a good opportunity to get lots of work done and catch up on some chores.
CBJ: Were you having to teach from home as well?
Tutterow: I am. You know, we moved the university system moved to online education and KSU was actually a kind of a first mover in that regard. And so we’re finishing up this semester and any summer instructions will also be done online, and we were already teaching some online classes. And so, for some of us the transition was not that hard. It’s just another way of transmitting information.
CBJ: Sure. Well, I know you also serve as a resource for many companies and advisors. So, obviously, at the beginning of the year when you made your predictions, I don’t think anyone really predicted that something like this would or could happen. How do we, or how can we, prepare for something like this in the future?
Tutterow: Well, I think the problem is, you can’t, in terms of looking at the economy. Going into 2020, we had forecasted that the GDP growth would be a little bit softer than what we had in 2019. And we said that the risk of a full blown recession was probably about one chance in three. But we did put an asterisk with that and we said that there were two events out there that could cause us to slip back closer to recession. And one of them was of course the ongoing trade wars that we were still discussing late in 2019. But the other one was, at that time, a relatively controlled outbreak of what we now call COVID-19 in China. And we said if in fact it were to spread, become a global pandemic, then all bets would be off. With regard to economic performance, obviously the trade part has not been an issue, where the whole world has changed around the coronavirus. And so the economic data, particularly for the month of March, we’ve gotten so far is nothing short of horrific.
CBJ: Do you think people really saw this as a serious threat when it was first coming out?
Tutterow: I don’t think that everyone fully captured the degree to which it would require the government shutdown of travel and businesses. And that’s probably the part we did not fully anticipate, which was just the degree to which the ability to pass the virus will require the shutting down of the economy. That’s what kind of complicates things a little bit. It’s not just that the virus is altering behavior, but also in the imposed-upon sanctions for individuals and businesses to shut down. And so that clearly sent the atomic the economy off a cliff beginning in late February.
CBJ: Right. So you touched on it a little bit, but before 2020, before all this happened, the year seem to be pretty good. Like you said, maybe not quite as robust as 2019, but certainly would still be a strong economy. How long do you think it will take to get back to the pre-COVID-19 economy? Or do you even think that’s possible?
Tutterow: Well, I think we can get back to an economy that looks similar to pre-COVID-19, but the amount of time I think will be perhaps more attractive than some individuals expected. But, of course, all the economics are contingent upon medical solutions. And so until we have the medical problems solved that allows the businesses to open again and allows individuals to start interacting, that’s when the clock starts on putting the economy back together.
CBJ: Do you think the answer is a vaccination, OR what’s it going to take for people to kind of have faith and going back into the public again?
Tutterow: Well, I think in the retail sector in particular, it’s probably going to require access to vaccination for us to see things behave as they did in the past. But we are probably, by most experts that I read, several months away from having a good vaccine and 2021 before we have a large portion of the population vaccinated. But I think for right now at least, probably a lot of the focus is going to be upon treatments and therapeutics that we can give those that are infected, that allows them to have lower mortality and morbidity and return back to a relatively normal life and engagement in the economy.
CBJ: President Trump advised that he would to leave it up to the states and their governors to slowly reopen. And his recommendation was after two weeks of a decline in cases. Do you think that’s enough? Do you think people will actually start to get back out after just two weeks?
Tutterow: Well, I think I have to defer to the infectious disease specialists on the dynamic pattern, if you will. I think there’s certainly always some risks that if people start engaging in close quarters too soon that you could get essentially an echo of infections. And then of course, the other question out there is on various virus infections during the winter months. And so if we don’t have a vaccine in place, will we be vulnerable to another round of infections when we get to the latter months of this year and early 2021?
CBJ: Yes, many are saying that this could come back in the fall when temperatures drop again. So at that point, some of these businesses may have just started to open up for a month or two and we may be back in the same case. Do you think it, if it does come back at that time, we will be in better or worse shape than when it came earlier this year? What kind of impact do you think that could have?
Tutterow: I don’t want to get too close to the medical arena, but I would expect that that any reoccurrence of it may be less pronounced simply because in large part of the population or a significant part of the population may have already been exposed to it and have some immunities. Another part of the pie though, on the economic side, is educating the population and businesses about how they can conduct business and conduct their lives remotely. So I imagined that professional service firms, for example, medical services, all these things now are, when we come back, are going to deliver their services in a way that probably more completely embraces technology than what we did before the shutdowns. And I think in education, for example, even if we come back and we go back to traditional face-to-face instruction, I think that the skills that are developed through designing online instruction are going to carry forward and they’ll be used even in traditional ways. So I think one of the positives, if there are any out of this issue, will be that it allows us to see how to better use technology.
CBJ: Yes, many companies, even before this, were starting to embrace telecommuting and teleworking and you might find some employees now that even when this breaks says, “Hey, I could do everything that I needed to from home. So why don’t I just work from home? Why do I have to commute all the way to the office and back?
Tutterow: I think the commuters that have the, the long commute, especially from the suburbs to the city and back, are going to learn what it’s like to have two and a half hours back from not being in their car.
CBJ: Well, and speaking of that too, what kind of industries do you think are being hit the hardest and which will have the hardest time coming back from this, do you predict?
Tutterow: I think restaurants, hospitality, travel, retail sales, those are the industries that are hit the hardest, obviously personal services like the barbers and beauticians, these kinds of things. All those have essentially been shut down. And so when they come back, there’s going to be questions about how quickly they can staff up. There’s going to be questions about whether their customers will come back or whether they’ll remain a little bit cautious about being infected. And so I think we need to be fairly conservative about our expectations for how quickly the businesses with personal interaction come back, because play such an important role.
We’re already seeing the data that this week for March retail sales, which were down 87%. Which is about the biggest monthly drop we’ve had in economic history for retail sales. We’re seeing it in the employment numbers. We’ve lost 22,000 jobs, 22,000 initial jobless claims filed nationwide over the last four weeks. And just to give us a frame of reference, in March of 2019, we have a little bit less than a thousand initial jobless claims in Cobb. We had over 26,000 of them filed in March of 2020. So I’d love to see just how pronounced the effect of the virus was then upon the local autonomy.
CBJ: Are there any industries that are actually benefiting and growing from this?
Tutterow: Well, I think everybody wishes they had bought amazon.com stock about a month ago. So anyone that specializes in allowing you to conduct services or sell products remotely is going to be a big beneficiary of this. I think this probably will be a wake up call for us in terms of appreciation of what it means to have access to some world-class healthcare in our community. And I think that our healthcare providers are getting long overdue recognition for the important jobs that they have. But I think that again, on the retail sales, hospitality, and travel areas, it is going to be a lot of pressure for awhile to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.