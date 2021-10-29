Editor's note: At the time of this writing, the Braves were entering Game 3 at the Battery in Cobb County.
Once a controversial move for the MLB franchise, naysayers of moving the Braves to Cobb seem to have a change of heart since the organization entered the post season this year.
The Cobb County Chamber of Commerce commissioned an economic impact study with Georgia Tech in 2018. According to the study, Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta bring in a net fiscal impact of about $18.9 million annually for the County.
This "Halo Effect" of the ballpark and surrounding mixed-use development has net local government $3.98 million and Cobb County schools $14.93 million annually for the next 20 years.
Loud speculated The Battery would reach maximum capacity on Friday night in anticipation of Game 3 of the World Series.
President and CEO of the Braves Development Company Mike Plant said in an email retail tenants at The Battery are generating record sales during the postseason. He said local retailers and vendors at the stadium had not been effected by the nationwide labor shortage.
"We have seen an incredible spike in all things Braves related in our Clubhouse Store and of course in our sale of pearl necklaces thanks to Joc Pederson!," he said.
Both The Omni and Aloft Hotels have been near or at capacity for all of our home games and I’m hearing hotels in Cumberland are seeing the same.
If the crowded stadium, restaurants, bars, retailers and open areas in the Battery during the post season weren't enough to tip off the influx of fans, the ticket booth confirms it. In early October, the Braves announced they hosted more than 2.3 million fans at Truist Park this year, the second-highest attendance in MLB. The Braves came only second to the LA Dodgers, who clinched the top attendance spot with 2.8 million fans this season at Dodger Stadium.
"All of our postseason games have been sellout crowds which really adds to the atmosphere both inside Truist Park and outside in The Battery Atlanta before and after games," Plant said.
Loud, who is a post season ticket holder and attended Game 2 at XXXX thanks to an invite from a friend, said the pricing for tickets at Truist Park were astronomically higher than for tickets at XXX Stadium.
Plant said with an exception of the 2020 season, the Braves have experienced a growing economic impact and fan base every year.
"Truist Park and particularly The Battery Atlanta have become the destination we knew they would be," he said. "In 2021 we will activate over 450 events at The Battery Atlanta and Truist Park which will generate approximately 9.5 million fans and visitors. I anticipated we will set a new retail sales record in 2021 as well."
