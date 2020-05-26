A former mattress store in east Cobb has a new owner and is being renovated for new use, but speculation over the incoming business has some east Cobbers on high alert.
Tokyo Valentino and Michael Morrison
Cobb County business license records show 1290 Clothing Co., owned by Tomika Hugley, will occupy the space at 1290 Johnson Ferry Road, across the street from the Merchants Walk shopping center.
But many east Cobb residents say a Tokyo Valentino sex and smoke shop is coming to the half-acre plot, which Cobb tax records show sold in February for $1.5 million.
Tokyo Valentino is an Atlanta-based chain, with locations in Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Duluth and Marietta. The Marietta location is across from the Marietta Diner on Cobb Parkway.
Along with adult toys and other items, the 18,000-gross-square-foot Cheshire Bridge Road location in Atlanta advertises video booths, "open & private play rooms," shower/locker/massage rooms, private bedrooms and "50 parking spaces in rear of the building not visible from the street."
The much smaller Marietta location sells adult toys, lingerie, smoking accessories, body jewelry, adult books, DVDs and other items.
Tokyo Valentino's owner, Michael Morrison, appears on 1290 Clothing Co. business formation documents filed in January with the secretary of state's office as organizer, authorizer and manager. Rebecca Crider, the registered agent for 1290 Clothing Co., is the same agent as on Cheshire Bridge Holdings, a parent company of Tokyo Valentino.
Morrison initially told the MDJ he had nothing to do with the incoming east Cobb store and also said it was "not even close to possible" that he is listed as an organizer of 1290 Clothing.
"Why do people keep asking me about this? I already have a store in Marietta. I appreciate the publicity but sadly this is not my store," Morrison said. "Where is it exactly? I would sure like to know if Starship or somebody else is opening up close to my Marietta store."
When confronted with the fact that his name was on the business formation documents, Morrison said "that is sure news to me." He suggested someone within his company may be developing the new location, but said it was the first he'd heard of it.
"We have almost 50 locations under different brand names and other businesses as well. I cannot comment accurately if my company is involved with this location, as it appears that you know more than I right now," he said.
Morrison later said his company was "apparently" planning to open an electric dance music and festival clothing store at the location, but since COVID-19 has "absolutely killed concert festivals," the company is rethinking what the project should be or whether to abandon it altogether. He said he would share more details as they come.
Meanwhile, at the 1290 Johnson Ferry Road building, windows were covered with brown paper. Those on site told the MDJ they were not authorized to speak on what business would be moving in.
Ott: It's out of the county's hands
In a letter to constituents sent by email on Monday, east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott said he'd received more than 500 emails expressing concern about the business coming to Johnson Ferry Road. He did not name the store, but confirmed to the MDJ that he was referring to Tokyo Valentino.
Ott said he and his assistant, as well as county staff, "are looking at every aspect of this business."
But, he said the commercial zoning already in place on the property dating back to the late '70s means the incoming retail shop meets all county code requirements. The business will not be required to come before the Cobb County Board of Commissioners for approval, he said.
"The U.S. Constitution doesn’t allow a county to come in and arbitrarily change existing zoning and/or add stipulations," Ott wrote. "I have had staff visit a similar store on US 41 (Cobb Parkway) in the city limits of Marietta and had them inspect this location. Both locations only have retail and none of the other activities commonly associated with these types of businesses."
But, he continued, other unwanted businesses have come to the east Cobb community and failed due to lack of interest. He used an example of a "We Buy Gold" store that replaced a former Blockbuster on Lower Roswell Road.
"There was a large outcry about that store coming to east Cobb. Then, like now, there wasn’t anything the county could do because it met all the code requirements," he said. "That store is now an ice cream shop in large part because in a very short period it became obvious to the owners that the people weren’t interested in having that business in their community."
Still, east Cobb residents voiced their concerns with the incoming business during a Cobb County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday and have started a petition to halt the shop from coming to the community.
East Cobbers to rumored adult shop: Not in my backyard
East Cobb resident Hill Wright was one of a handful of residents who spoke up about their concerns regarding 1290 Clothing.
Wright said Tokyo Valentino has a history of using deception to bring its businesses in, and this was another example. He said other of the adult stores came in under the guise of selling dance wear, and the company has a history of violating local ordinances.
Wright rejected claims that there is nothing the county could do and said there are, in fact, "multiple grounds for invalidating the business license," in this case.
"All of the board members need to get involved in protecting the community," Wright said. "Expect to get 5,000 emails and phone calls unless there's action."
He also challenged the county to change its business application process to specifically detect issues like these. Other speakers challenged the incoming business, pointing out its proximity to an elementary school and church and saying it violates Cobb ordinances and federal obscenity laws.
An online petition on change.org also accuses business owners of trying to sneak the rumored sex shop into the community under false pretenses.
The creators of the petition express the same frustration as speakers at the Tuesday meeting, taking issue with the fact that the adult shop would be a half-mile from Mt. Bethel Elementary School and less than a mile from Johnson Ferry Baptist Church.
The petition to stop the business from coming to the location garnered more than 1,300 signatures by Tuesday evening.
"The Former Mattress Firm on Johnson Ferry Road is quietly becoming a Tokyo Valentino Erotic Store. ... They are faking their way into the community," the petition alleges. "While there may be the legal right to open this location, hiding the true business would lead one to believe that they know it would be a problem. ... It is an open invitation for child predators to travel close to your kids. It is precedent that should not be set."
In an emailed statement, Jill Flamm, president of the East Cobb Civic Association, said, like the county, the association has received many inquiries about the type of business that is moving in.
She said, at this point, the group has only been able to confirm that 1290 Clothing obtained a business license in March for a "clothing and miscellaneous retail" store and is currently remodeling the building at 1290 Johnson Ferry Road.
Given that the property owners are so far following all zoning and licensing rules, Flamm said the ECCA has no opportunity for input concerning the new business.
But, like Ott, Flamm said even if the business meets all legal requirements to operate, "the community — through its support, or lack of support, for the business — will determine whether it is profitable for the business to stay."
"For more than 30 years ECCA has worked to enhance the quality of life in east Cobb through influencing decisions made regarding residential and business development," Flamm said. "And, for those same 30 years, we have encouraged individuals and homeowner’s associations to make their opinions known about situations that they believe would impact the quality of life in their area."
