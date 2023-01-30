A new system of seismically resilient stairs manufactured by Construction Specialties, a company with manufacturing locations in Kennesaw, takes center stage on Viewpoint, an award-winning educational series hosted by actor and director Dennis Quaid.
The episode highlights DriftReady Stairs in a 3 to 6 minute educational segment.
Viewpoint highlights innovative industries and organizations paving the way for a better tomorrow in mini-documentary segments created for public television. The episode includes supporting commentary from Construction Specialties CEO Frank Probst, along with input from US Resiliency Council founding CEO Evan Reis and University of Nevada engineering professor Keri Ryan. Additionally, footage includes stair testing performed at a Reno lab, a test installation, as well as stairs being manufactured at the CS facility in Melissa, Texas and installed on job sites.
During an earthquake, DriftReady stairs move with the building. Instead of acting like a brace and transferring damaging forces back to the building, the system flexes and accommodates seismic movement without impacting stair connections or the surrounding structure. After the seismic event has ceased, the stairs remain structurally sound and useful for evacuation and for first responders to climb.
