Marietta-based EarthCon Consultants Inc. announced that three employees — Joe Ricker, Timothy Goist and David Winchell — were recently awarded a patent for their Groundwater Plume Analytics Spatial Change Indicator process.
The patent is U.S. Patent No. 10,400,583. This is the second patent awarded to this team this year and the third overall for Ricker and Goist.
The Ricker Method Spatial Change Indicator consists of unique, proprietary and innovative mathematical and statistical algorithms developed to help practitioners evaluate changes to their groundwater contaminant plume over time. The tool is used to identify potential sourcing, evaluate plume migration, evaluate remedial performance, provide evidence of attenuation and many other powerful interpretations of groundwater plume behavior.
The patent also allows for application on nongroundwater “plumes.”
The Spatial Change Indicator patent is just one of several groundwater evaluation tools packaged under the trademarked terms Groundwater Plume Analytics and Plume Analytics. Other patented tools include the Ricker Method Well Sufficiency Analysis, which is U.S. Patent No. 10,304,223, and Remediation System Benefit Analysis, which is U.S. Patent No. 9,299,038.
The patented products and trademarked terms herein represent intellectual property exclusively licensed to EarthCon through Petra Analytics LLC.
With over 15 locations in the U.S. and headquartered in Marietta, EarthCon is a nationally recognized environmental consulting and engineering firm offering clients innovative business solutions to environmental challenges.
For more information, visit www. earthcon.com.
