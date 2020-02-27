Cumberland-based Eagle Telemedicine announced that it has hired Jason Povio as senior vice president of operations.
Povio has a diverse background in systems engineering and healthcare, with nearly a decade of experience working in large integrated healthcare systems. In his new role, he has oversight over all aspects of the business, including operations, program development and management, credentialing as well as marketing and business development.
He was executive director of Acute Medicine from 2017-2019, and senior advisor of Process Engineering and Applied Analytics from 2014-2017 at a hospital system based in the Southeast. Prior to that, he served three years as senior performance excellence consultant with Trinity Health in Livonia, Michigan.
Eagle Telemedicine provides technology-enabled care. Eagle Telemedicine was one of the first companies to emerge in the telemedicine physician service arena and is still pioneering the industry a decade later — designing, managing and operating telemedicine programs to acute care hospitals, microhospitals and long-term acute care hospitals
For more information, visit www.eagletelemedicine.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.