Eagle Telemedicine, 280 Interstate North Cir SE in the Cumberland area, announced that Jason Povio is the company’s new president and chief operating officer.
Since joining Eagle in early 2019, Povio has served as senior vice president of operations with effective oversight of the business, including operations, program implementation, post-implementation support, credentialing as well as marketing and business development.
During Povio’s tenure at Eagle Telemedicine, the company implemented a targeted business development strategy, expanded its clinical leadership, doubled the roster of telemedicine physicians and created a clinical satisfaction survey to support continuous improvement initiatives.
In addition to positioning Eagle Telemedicine to manage unexpected demand for virtual medicine, Povio also spearheaded the company’s application for The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for accreditation, which is currently under review. The company is also making enhancements to its cloud-based technology platform — creating a more efficient operating environment for the company’s telemedicine physicians.
Povio has a background in systems engineering along with broad experience in healthcare, working in large integrated healthcare systems in several operational and executive positions. Before joining Eagle Telemedicine, he served as executive director of Acute Medicine at Mission Health in Asheville, North Carolina. His experience also included senior performance excellence consultant at CHE Trinity Health in Livonia, Michigan.
For more information, visit www.eagletelemedicine.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.