On Tuesday, Dunkin’ celebrated the opening of a new drive-thru only restaurant at 2525 Barrett Creek Boulevard in Marietta with a ribbon-cutting.
The design is the first of its kind across the Southeast region and marks the second drive-thru only location within the state of Georgia. The 1,200 square-foot restaurant employs 20 crew members and is open daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Including the new Marietta restaurant, Dunkin’ franchisee network Ioan Donuts Holding IDH LLC, currently owns and operates 46 Dunkin’ locations throughout Alabama and Georgia.
Following the event, the franchise in partnership with the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, donated $1,000 to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta to further its mission to make kids better today and healthier tomorrow through more than 60 pediatric specialties and programs, top healthcare professionals, and leading research/technology.
For more information, visit visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.
