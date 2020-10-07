Dunkin' will open the doors to its newest Next Generation restaurant on Friday at 1075 Powder Springs Street in Marietta.
The store will celebrate by offering guests a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee from 5 a.m. to noon.
At 10 a.m., local Dunkin' franchise network ZSC Enterprises LLC, will host an official ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening. Following the ceremony, the store will host a check presentation to donate $1,000 to the Marietta Police Department.
The 2,100 square-foot restaurant will employ approximately 20 crew members. The restaurant, which will be open every day from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., features indoor and outdoor seating with complimentary Wi-Fi.
Including the new Marietta restaurant, Atlanta-based franchisee network ZSC Enterprises LLC currently owns and operates 21 Dunkin' locations throughout Georgia.
For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.
