On Oct. 9, Dunkin' opened the doors to its new Next Generation restaurant at 1075 Powder Springs Street in Marietta.
Local Dunkin' franchise network ZSC Enterprises LLC hosted an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, which was followed by a $1,000 check presentation to the Marietta Police Department.
The 2,100 square-foot restaurant employs approximately 20 crew members and is open every day from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.
