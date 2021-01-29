Dunkin’ celebrated on Friday the opening of its newest next-generation restaurant at 3721 Tramore Pointe Parkway in Austell.
Dunkin’ franchise network ZSC Enterprises was joined by Austell mayor Ollie Clemons to officially cut the ribbon. Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, ZSC Enterprises, in partnership with the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, made a $1,000 donation to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
The 1,950 square-foot restaurant employs approximately 25 crew members. It will be open every day from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. The location features a drive-thru, indoor and outdoor seating, and complimentary Wi-Fi.
Including the new restaurant, ZSC Enterprises currently owns and operates 23 Dunkin’ locations throughout Georgia.
We need a Del Taco, Kystals, Arby's in the Fair Oaks area.
