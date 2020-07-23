Resurgens Orthopaedics, which has offices in Cobb County, announced that orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Douglas W. Lundy has been elected to the Nominating Committee of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.
Dr. Lundy, who practices in the Resurgens Orthopaedics Marietta location, joins five other orthopaedic surgeons from across the country on the prestigious committee, which identifies and recommends individuals for election to AAOS leadership positions.
The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the nation’s largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists.
Dr. Lundy is an orthopaedic trauma surgeon at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Marietta specializing in the care of patients with multiple injuries and complex fractures. He is past co-president of Resurgens Orthopaedics. He practices at WellStar Kennestone Hospital where he is chair of the WellStar Musculoskeletal Service Line and past-Chief of Surgery.
