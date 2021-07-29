Gilreath Family Dentistry, 200 White Street NW in Marietta, announced a new addition to their team.
Dr. Cody Baker joined the practice in June. Originally from Cumming, Dr. Baker earned his dental degree at the Dental College of Georgia in Augusta. He also received his Bachelor of Computer Science from The University of Georgia.
For more information, visit www.gilreathdental.com or call 770-514-1224.
