The Council for Quality Growth will honor Doug Hertz, president and CEO of United Distributors in Smyrna, with its 31st annual Four Pillar Award.
The prestigious award recognizes an outstanding individual in the region who demonstrates the Four Pillars of leadership – quality, responsibility, vision and integrity – and exemplifies the Council’s mission of promoting balanced and responsible growth.
Frequently listed as one of Atlanta’s and Georgia’s 100 most influential individuals, Hertz has led United Distributors as president and CEO since 1984. In addition to leading one of Georgia’s top rated privately held companies, he serves on the board of countless organizations and businesses.
For more information, visit www.fourpillartribute.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.