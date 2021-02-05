Dontrell Ham has been named the new executive chef of Fifth Group Restaurants’ South City Kitchen Vinings.
Born and raised in South Carolina, Ham was inspired by his grandmother’s home cooking and with an early admiration for chefs Julia Child and Jacques Pépin.
After graduating from Johnson & Wales University in Charleston, he first honed his culinary skills as a hotel and resort banquet manager, where he managed food and beverage services for events, conventions, receptions and on-premise dining. From there, he went on to join the restaurant circuit where he worked his way through bar manager, general manager, sous chef and executive chef positions before joining the Fifth Group family in 2018.
With an impressive 18 years of industry experience, Ham most recently served as sous chef for South City Kitchen Buckhead before his promotion to executive chef of the Vinings location.
For more information, visit https://www.southcitykitchen.com.
