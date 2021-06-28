Dollar General announced its store at 5071 Lake Acworth Drive in Acworth is now open.
The location will have the company’s new home décor and an expanded party preparation selection.
To commemorate the opening, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from K-5th grade. Through the partnership with the Kellogg Company, the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 100,000 books across the country to celebrate new store openings.
The Acworth store will also open the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of it to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. Since its inception in 1993, the Foundation has awarded more than $197 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 14 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.
The store is expected to employ 6-10 people.
For more information, visit www.dgliteracy.com or https://careers.dollargeneral.com/.
