By a slim margin, a divided Smyrna City Council recently annexed and rezoned property down the road from Truist Park, clearing the way for a development of 144 townhomes and single-family residences.
The property, located at 2320 Campbell Road by Spring Road, was approved by a 4-3 vote with council members Austin Wagner, Susan Wilkinson, and Lewis Wheaton voted no.
The meeting was marked by nearly an hour of public comment, during which most residents spoke against the development. The project is spearheaded by Inline Communities LLC, and rezones approximately 24 acres of land, at a density of 6.22 units per acre.
Those opposed to the development said that, among other issues, the project will adversely affect the already busy Spring Road corridor. The development will be built less than two miles from The Battery Atlanta and Truist Park.
James D. Smith, a former Smyrna firefighter and a current member of the city’s Planning and Zoning Committee, argued that his committee’s rejection of the proposal should be disqualifying (the committee voted against it 6-1 on Dec. 14).
“I was a lieutenant at Station 3 on Spring Road. I worked a multitude of wrecks in those intersections. Adding more traffic to those intersections is going to be detrimental to this community,” Smith said.
Smith went on to allege that while some council members privately told him they shared his concerns, they were “receiving pressure internally” to pass the measure.
“I have to ask myself, what is the point of planning and zoning’s assessment if the council’s not going to take that into their consideration?” Smith said. “After I began reading the disingenuous copy-and-paste response emails that some of you replied to your constituents, it’s clear you’ve been coached in a narrative that this is a terrible idea, really, but it could be worse.”
Smith’s comments referred in part to comments made by council members who voted for the proposal. Commenting on a Facebook post made by Smith, Councilman Charles Welch suggested that if the city denied the request, the developer would simply ask Cobb County to approve the rezoning for the previously unincorporated property, and the city would lose any control over the development’s future.
But Wagner told the MDJ he wasn’t buying that argument.
“If it were as easy as everyone was making it out to be to just go to the county, and do whatever they wanted, I think they would have done that already,” Wagner said. “It didn’t make much sense for them to wait 12 months to go through the process that they did with the city of Smyrna if they could have started working on this years ago, given that it was already in the county.”
Referring to an earlier version of the proposal that would have built 278 units on the property, Jenni Shover told the council, “I hope the developer didn’t throw out his back patting himself on the back for the changes that he’s made delivering a less crappy proposal than when he first brought it to us.”
Not all who spoke at the meeting were categorically opposed to the development, but merely wanted the council to reconsider some of the provisions.
Maggie Shannon told the council she would like to see the development not be designed as a dead end, and was concerned the new homes would add to existing overcrowding problems at Campbell Middle School.
Chris Zweifel spoke in favor of the development and argued that it would provide much needed housing options in the city.
“Smyrna needs more housing. It is rapidly becoming a place that the middle class cannot afford,” Zweifel said, noting that in his neighborhood, home prices rose by 12% in 2020.
“It’s the same story that has played out in metro Atlanta year after year. It’s why we are the kings of sprawl, why our roads are so congested—because city councils like this one stop new housing and density.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.