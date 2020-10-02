Mableton will soon be home to a large distribution facility for a major logistics company.
DHL eCommerce Solutions, a division of Deutsche Post DHL Group, has located its first fully-owned distribution center in the United States at 1370 Discovery Industrial Court in Mableton. The new center will add 225 jobs when it moves from its current space in Forest Park to Mableton in the first quarter next year, Andrea Scarpulla, a spokeswoman for the division, told the MDJ.
The facility, with 15,000-square feet, is part of a $30 million investment by DHL eCommerce across the country to modernize and expand U.S. operations, which includes hiring 900 distribution workers and adding locations in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Avenel, N.J. for temporary distribution space.
“It is an extremely proud moment for us to move to our first fully-owned U.S. building located in Atlanta,” DHL eCommerce Solutions Americas CEO Lee Spratt said in a statement. “Our expansion plans have been in the works for some time, but with this year’s consistent surge in e-commerce volumes, we understood the urgency of finalizing our plans to have a permanent home in the Atlanta area and additional space in strategic metropolitan U.S. locations.”
The new location, which will nearly double its current Atlanta distribution staff of 229, will process domestic lightweight parcels. In addition to the new building, the initial investment will include a sorting machine that can process 20,000-30,000 parcels per hour.
“This is excellent news for both the company and Cobb,” Cobb Commission Chairman Mike Boyce said in a statement. “DHL receives the benefits of our infrastructure and quality of life, while county residents receive another opportunity to work at a high-quality business as it looks to expand.”
DHL eCommerce Solutions, which focuses on online business, ships lightweight packages to consumers domestically and internationally. The division has an estimated 3,000 employees across 19 distribution centers and three corporate offices in the U.S. and Canada.
“Cobb continues to attract quality employers and there is no question that employers are attracted to this area due to its unique accessibility to two interstates, two airports and Norfolk Southern Railway,” Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid said in a statement. “I look forward to DHL maintaining its commitment to sustainability and to community as a global logistics leader.”
The new jobs will be filled by the end of the year, Scarpulla said. Positions will be for sorters and encoders, who scan packages and do data entry. To apply, text DHLeC to 97211.
