Digital Envoy, the inventor of IP intelligence, announced that Jerrod Stoller of Cobb County has been appointed as its new president.
Current president and CEO Bill Calpin has stepped back from his role and has been named chairman of the board. Co-founder and executive vice president Rob Friedman assumes a dual role with the addition of the vice-chairman title.
Stoller will assume day-to-day leadership of Digital Envoy, overseeing operations for all three business units - Digital Element, Digital Resolve and Gathr Lab. His focus will be driving product innovation and market strategy across all three business units to align all offerings even closer with the needs of current customers and the marketplaces at large.
All changes are effective immediately.
For more information, visit www.digitalenvoy.com.
