Diamond Point Development, in partnership with Castle Hill Investors LLC, recently announced construction of its newest Life Storage state-of-the-art, Class A self-storage facility in east Cobb.
The facility is near the East Lake Shopping Center and the 120 Loop at 1745 Roswell Road in Marietta.
At 104,000 gross square feet, the Marietta Life Storage facility is four stories and is complete with 793 climate control units, a free move-in truck and vehicle parking spaces. For leasing Marietta Life Storage information, visit https://bit.ly/3fxzcnb.
Diamond Point Development is headed by brothers Jason Sommer of Marietta and Aaron Sommer of Atlanta. For more information, visit diamondpointdevelopment.com.
