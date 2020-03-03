The Design-2-part Show will be March 25-26 at the Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE in the Cumberland area.
The show is the region's largest sourcing event for engineers and buyers of custom parts, components, design, prototypes and assemblies. Participants can meet face to face with regional and national suppliers.
To register for the event, visit www.d2p.com.
