Cobb-based Delta Community Credit Union announced it will open a new branch in Douglasville in the first quarter of 2021.
This will be Delta Community’s 31st location nationwide and its first in Douglas County.
The new branch location is at 2900 Chapel Hill Road in the Douglasville Pavilion shopping center. It is situated near the entrance to Arbor Place Mall.
The branch will offer a full suite of banking services with a staff of 11 including loan officers, tellers and member service agents.
The Douglasville branch will be Delta Community’s 28th branch in metro Atlanta after the opening of its 27th branch in Cumming later this year.
For more information, visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com.
