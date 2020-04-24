042920_MDJ_BIZ_DeltaCumming.jpg

Pictured is Cobb-based Delta Community Credit Union’s first branch location in Forsyth County at 445 Peachtree Parkway/Hwy. 141.

 Special

Cobb-based Delta Community Credit Union announced it will open a new branch in Cumming in the fourth quarter of 2020.

This will be Delta Community’s 30th location nationwide, its 27th in metro Atlanta, and its first in Forsyth County.

More than 3,000 Delta Community members currently live within five miles of the new branch location at 445 Peachtree Parkway/Hwy. 141.

The 7,000-square-foot building, which was previously occupied as a Regions Bank branch, has three drive-through lanes and two ATMs. It will provide full-service banking for members and staff will include loan officers, and retirement and investment professionals.

