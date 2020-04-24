Cobb-based Delta Community Credit Union announced it will open a new branch in Cumming in the fourth quarter of 2020.
This will be Delta Community’s 30th location nationwide, its 27th in metro Atlanta, and its first in Forsyth County.
More than 3,000 Delta Community members currently live within five miles of the new branch location at 445 Peachtree Parkway/Hwy. 141.
The 7,000-square-foot building, which was previously occupied as a Regions Bank branch, has three drive-through lanes and two ATMs. It will provide full-service banking for members and staff will include loan officers, and retirement and investment professionals.
For more information, visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.