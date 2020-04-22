Cobb-based Delta Community Credit Union was recently recognized by MagnifyMoney for having the top-ranked mobile banking app in the nation.
In its Mobile Bank App Ratings 2020, MagnifyMoney compared nearly 20 million user ratings posted on Google Play and the Apple App Store.
With more than 29,000 online reviews, Delta Community’s mobile app received an average rating of 4.86 out of five – a higher average score than the nation’s 50 largest banks and 50 largest credit unions as well as large online-only financial services providers.
For more information, visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com.
