Cobb-based Delta Community Credit Union announced the relocation and expansion of its retail branch in Decatur.
The existing branch, which is located at 245 West Ponce de Leon Avenue, will be moved to a larger location in the lobby level of the commercial building at 160 Clairemont Avenue.
The new Decatur branch is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2020 and will house a full member service team, including professionals to assist with home, auto and personal loan needs, as well as retirement and investment services. The location, at the intersection of Clairmont Avenue and Commerce Drive, also offers improved brand presence, additional parking options, three drive-through service lanes as well as a drive-up ATM.
For more information, visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com.
