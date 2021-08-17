Cobb-based Delta Community Credit Union will open a new branch in Woodstock in early 2022.
The branch will be credit union’s 29th in the metro Atlanta area and the second in Cherokee County. The location is at 285 Molly Lane, near the intersection of I-575 and Highway 92.
The 6,000-square-foot building, which was previously occupied as a Wells Fargo Bank branch, has four drive-through lanes and two ATMs. Its team of 11 employees, including a home loan specialist, will offer full-service banking for Delta Community members.
