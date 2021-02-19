Cobb-based Delta Community Credit Union announced it will open a new branch in Chamblee in the fourth quarter of 2021.
The branch will be located at 5001 Peachtree Boulevard, in the Peachtree Station Shopping Center, where Whole Foods Market is an anchor tenant. More than 7,000 existing Delta Community members live within five miles of the new branch location.
The 4,500-square-foot location will offer a full suite of banking services with a team of 11 full-time employees, including a home loan officer, and two ATMs. The Chamblee-Brookhaven branch will be the credit union's 28th branch in metro Atlanta after the upcoming opening of its 27th branch in Douglasville this spring.
For more information, visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com.
