Cobb-based Delta Community Credit Union has been recognized for the educational opportunities afforded by its comprehensive Financial Education Center.
For a third consecutive year, Georgia Credit Union Affiliates awarded the Delta Community FEC with the Desjardins Adult Financial Education Award, and for a second consecutive year the Desjardins Youth Financial Education Award. These honors are presented to credit unions that show leadership in financial literacy education and initiatives.
“We appreciate this recognition by our peers and value every opportunity to serve our members and the broader communities where they live,” said Hank Halter, Delta Community CEO. “We look forward to expanding the resources we offer so that consumers continue to have easy access to free financial literacy training and education.”
Each year, Delta Community’s Financial Education Center offers hundreds of free workshops covering diverse topics such as car and home buying; retirement readiness; investment and career planning; managing credit; and paying for college.
Founded in 1940, Delta Community Credit Union is Georgia’s largest credit union with more than 400,000 members, three out-of-state branch locations and 26 branches in metro Atlanta.
For more information, visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com.
