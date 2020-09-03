Cobb-based Delta Community Credit Union has been recognized for the outstanding educational opportunities afforded by its comprehensive Financial Education Center.
FEC is an innovative financial resource that offers a wide array of free workshops, resources and online courses.
The League of Southeastern Credit Unions & Affiliates honored Delta Community with the credit union’s fourth consecutive Desjardins Adult Financial Education Award, and third consecutive Desjardins Youth Financial Education Award, which are presented to credit unions in Georgia that show leadership in financial literacy initiatives.
Each year, the Delta Community FEC offers hundreds of free workshops covering diverse topics such as car and home buying; retirement readiness; investment and career planning; managing credit; and paying for college.
Since winning the statewide Desjardins awards, Delta Community’s FEC submissions were also entered in the national awards program administered by the Credit Union National Association. The results of the national contest will be announced in November.
For more information, visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com.
