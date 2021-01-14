Cobb-based Delta Community Credit Union announced that it was listed among the nation’s top 10 credit unions by GOBankingRates in its list of “Best Banks for 2021.”
In its ninth annual ranking, GOBankingRates lauded Delta Community for its customer service, award-winning mobile app and 12-month CD.
GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance website that offers consumer advice on topics ranging from finding the best interest rates to saving money and investing for retirement. For its 2021 list of the nation’s best banks and credit unions, GOBankingRates analyzed data from more than 120 financial institutions.
For more information, visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com.
