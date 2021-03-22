Cobb County-based Delta Community Credit Union has opened its new branch in Douglasville – its first in Douglas County and 27th in metro Atlanta.
The new branch location, at 2850 Chapel Hill Road in the Douglasville Pavilion shopping center, is situated near the entrance to Arbor Place Mall. More than 3,000 Delta Community members currently live within a five-mile radius of the branch.
The 6,150-square-foot branch, which was previously occupied as a Pier 1 Imports store, features two ATMs and is staffed by a team of 11 employees, including tellers, member service agents and loan officers.
For more information, visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.