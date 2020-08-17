Cobb-based Delta Community Credit Union recently commemorated its newly-expanded Decatur location.
The credit union branch, which was previously located at 245 West Ponce de Leon Avenue, is now open for business in a larger space inside the 160 Clairemont Avenue office building.
The new branch houses a full member service team, including professionals to assist with home, auto and personal loan needs, as well as retirement and investment services. The location, which is at the intersection of Clairmont Avenue and Commerce Drive, also offers increased parking options and three drive-through service lanes.
For more information, visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com.
