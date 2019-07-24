Cobb-based Delta Community Credit Union announced that it has achieved membership of over 400,000.
“In just the past five years, we added 100,000 new members who now enjoy the benefits we offer consumers who live or work in metro Atlanta,” said Hank Halter, Delta Community CEO. “As always, our continued success and growth is sustained by the competitive products, trustworthy advice and superior customer service our employees deliver each and every day.”
Delta Community identified its 400,000th member as four-year-old Emma Burian. Her parents, who are long-time members of Delta Community, recently opened Savings Accounts for Emma and her brother.
“We’ve been delighted with our own experience with Delta Community, and knew it was the only place to open our kids’ first accounts,” said Emma’s parents, Lauren Lancaster and Anthony Burian.
Founded in Atlanta in 1940, Delta Community offers membership to people who live or work in 14 metro Atlanta counties.
